Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal

The country star and the guitarist found themselves involved in romance rumours after Keith Urban's split with Nicole Kidman

  • By Hania Jamil
Country singer and close friend of Maggie Baugh, Alexandra Kay, has addressed the speculations about the guitarist's romance with Keith Urban.

During an interview with Taste of Country, Kay said that there's nothing going on between Baugh and the 57-year-old and that she is content with her boyfriend.

"Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say," noted the singer.

Expressing her concern for her friend, Kay added, "They're like, stirring up rumours about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, 'She's a good friend of mine and I know that's absolutely not true.'"

"I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [with Keith Urban]," she said.

Speculations about a romance between Baugh and Urban emerged online after the country star and his former wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman, parted ways.

On September 30, Kidman officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Following the split and divorce news, Urban made headlines for changing lyrics to his track The Fighter, which was inspired by the Babygirl actress.

The originally lyrics goes, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," while Urban sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."

Notably, he has previously also changed lyrics for Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

"Carrie Underwood, I'm gonna be your fighter!" he ad-libbed at the time.

In his recent Nashville show, Keith Urban also addressed the lyrics change, telling his fans to stop overthinking and speculating, "I've been covering like this for a long time Stop reading s*** into it."

