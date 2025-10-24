Entertainment

Erin Murphy sets record straight on facelift speculations with big move

The critically acclaimed actress shared a brief message addressing false cosmetic surgery rumors

  By Fatima Hassan
Bewitched starlet, Erin Murphy, has finally addressed the ongoing facelift rumors with an unexpected move.

On Wednesday, October 22, the renowned television actress took to her Instagram account to release a photo of herself, shutting down the cosmetic surgery speculations.

Sharing the image, Murphy penned a brief statement while denying having any cosmetic procedures, writing, "This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup."

"Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I’ve had a facelift, but I haven’t. I suppose it’s a backhanded compliment that you think I look good for my age. This is me at 61," the Grind alum stated.

She continued explaining that she "got a scar" on her forehead from when her head hit the pavement a couple of years ago during an accident.

The 61-year-old American actress urged fans to stop spreading negativity by spreading false information about anyone.

"Why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be," the Joe Dirt actress said.

This update comes after rumors about Erin Murphy having a facelift arose in October 2025, the speculation spread on social media because of her youthful appearance at the age of 61. 

