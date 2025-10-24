Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’

Paloma Faith has revealed she is expecting her third child at age 44, calling herself an “OAP MILF.”
Paloma Faith, who shares two daughters with her ex-partner Leyman Lahcine, has announced her fourth pregnancy.
The 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 24, 2025, to announce that she is currently 18 weeks pregnant with baby no 4.
The How You Leave a Man star captioned the post, “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again),” alongside photos of her baby bump. She added hashtags like “#geriatricpregnancy” and “#OAPMILF.”
Faith is reportedly expecting the baby with her boyfriend Stevie Thomas, a Birmingham music venue director.
The pair officially announced their relationship in March after secretly dating for over a year.
Previously, Faith welcomed her first daughter in December 2016 and her second in February 2021. She and Lahcine split in 2023.
The Just Be artist once opposed marriage, citing feminist values, but recently stated she might consider marrying Thomas.
Faith once shed light on her difficult journey to motherhood, including a miscarriage while filming Pennyworth and several harrowing IVF rounds.
Her first pregnancy was complicated by PROMs (premature rupture of membranes), leading to just seven hours of sleep in a week and an emergency C-section.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the comment section with plenty of love, and support.
One fan wrote, “Palomaaaaa, incredible news congratulations!!!”
“OH MY GOD!!!!!!! This is amazing! I’m so so glad for you, sweetheart!!!,” another fan wrote.
Third fan commented, “Aww beautiful huni massive congratulations to you all.”