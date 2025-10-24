Lily Allen returns to music after 7 years with new album 'West End Girl' 

Lily Allen has ended her years-long musical hiatus with a surprise new album, West End Girl.
The 40-year-old English singer officially released her new collection on Friday, October 24, via BMG, marking her first album since 2018's No Shame.
Shortly after launching her new album, Allen opened up about her latest project while discussing her painful split with her ex-husband and Stranger Things star, David Harbour.
In an interview with Perfect, the Smile crooner shed light on her painful separation and how it affected her well-being and threatened her sobriety.
"I have deep-rooted issues with rejection and abandonment, which I’ve been tussling with for most of my adult life and probably quite a lot of my childhood as well. And I was having, like an extreme reaction to things at the time," the Hard Out Here singer noted.
She further explained, "It’s hard for me not to have my person, you know? And I am quite a codependent person. And I find it difficult to lean on the people who are available to me when I’m missing the comfort and stability of what is not available to me."
Earlier this year, rumors about Lily Allen's separation from David Harbour arose, suggesting that the actor had cheated on her after five years of their marriage.
The former couple, who began dating in 2019, exchanged their marital vows in September 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.
As of now, the two have not taken their legal matters to court as they have not filed for divorce.