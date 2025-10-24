Michael B. Jordan set to bring star power to upcoming 'Miami Vice' reboot  

Entertainment

  • By Fatima Hassan
Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to star in the upcoming film Miami Vice reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal between F1 director Joseph Kosinski and the 38-year-old American actor is cracked, he will portray the lead role as Ricardo Tubbs.

Tubbs is the infamous cop role, while his partner's character, as James Crockett, has yet to be cast in the new film.

Notably, the police duo’s characters, played by James Foxx and Colin Farrell, starred in a 2006 feature of the same name that Michael Mann directed.

The new feature will explore the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami in a new version of the property, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.

Miami Vice's new instalment is produced by Dylan Clark, who also produced The Batman, and Kosinski, and written by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy, based on characters created by Yerkovich.

The new movie was initially announced in April this year and is expected to be released in August 2027. 

