Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone 

Selena Gomez has shared her first statement after her husband, Benny Blanco, scored big at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
On Friday, October 24, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram account to release a few sizzling behind-the-scenes glimpses from her newly released song, In the Dark.
"You’re so beautiful in the dark," Gomez scribbled in the caption.
The 33-year-old American singer and actress kicked off her post with a shot of her music video, captured on a director’s camera.
Another slide shows her lying over the giant blue silk cloth while posing for the camera, and several staff workers helping her move the fabric.
Selena Gomez returned with another pop banger as she released her surprise song, In the Dark, on Thursday, October 23.
The Rare Beauty founder dropped a music video for her new track, which featured on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.
This update comes shortly after her husband achieved a huge victory at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
After a month of exchanging marital vows with Selena Gomez in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Blanco won the Crossover Artist of the Year Award for successfully crossing over from one genre or market into another.
It is important to note that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez last collaborated on their headline-grabbing music album, I Said I Love You First, before tying the knot with each other on September 27, 2025.