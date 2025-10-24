Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run

The popular rapper Ghetts was immediately taken into custody after killing a man in a hit-and-run in northeast London.
The Bad Boys artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, has been indicted for injuring a man who succumbed to his injuries due to his reckless driving.
According to the Met Police the 41-year-old ran away after hitting a 20-year-old man in Ilford last Saturday.
The Momentum 2 rapper appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, the same day when the man lost his life.
Notably the law may now impose death charges on him at the next hearing after the man died by his dangerous driving.
Ghetts is in remand custody and is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on October 27, 2025.
Currently, the police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Ghetts is a grime rapper who played at Glastonbury last year and has partnered with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Skepta.
Moreover, he has also played a role in the Netflix drama Supacell.
The One Take rapper earned accolades in 2024 at the Mobo Pioneer Award for his major contribution to British black culture.