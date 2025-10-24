Entertainment

Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run

The 41-year-old ran away after hitting a 20-year-old man in Ilford last Saturday

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run
Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run

The popular rapper Ghetts was immediately taken into custody after killing a man in a hit-and-run in northeast London.

The Bad Boys artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, has been indicted for injuring a man who succumbed to his injuries due to his reckless driving.

According to the Met Police the 41-year-old ran away after hitting a 20-year-old man in Ilford last Saturday.

The Momentum 2 rapper appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, the same day when the man lost his life.

Notably the law may now impose death charges on him at the next hearing after the man died by his dangerous driving.

Ghetts is in remand custody and is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on October 27, 2025.

Currently, the police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Ghetts is a grime rapper who played at Glastonbury last year and has partnered with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Skepta.

Moreover, he has also played a role in the Netflix drama Supacell.

The One Take rapper earned accolades in 2024 at the Mobo Pioneer Award for his major contribution to British black culture.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian unveils progress in her law career after major health diagnosis

Kim Kardashian unveils progress in her law career after major health diagnosis
The reality star shocked fans after sharing her brain aneurysm diagnosis in a teaser for 'The Kardashian'

Lily Allen returns to music after 7 years with new album 'West End Girl'

Lily Allen returns to music after 7 years with new album 'West End Girl'
The '22' crooner released surprise music album, 'West End Girl' after seven years

Stellan Skarsgård slams 'cruel kids' over his teen son's bullying struggles

Stellan Skarsgård slams 'cruel kids' over his teen son's bullying struggles
The Swedish actor has eight children with two wives, out of which six have followed in his footsteps and pursued acting

Benny Blanco bags major first win weeks after wedding to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco bags major first win weeks after wedding to Selena Gomez
The ‘I Said I Love You First’ hitmaker earns major accolade at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny dominates Billboard Latin Awards amid 2026 Super Bowl controversy

Bad Bunny dominates Billboard Latin Awards amid 2026 Super Bowl controversy
The ‘MONACO’ singer takes over Latin music world with highest number of wins at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Britney Spears' ex-Kevin Federline reveals reason why sons cut ties with her

Britney Spears' ex-Kevin Federline reveals reason why sons cut ties with her
Kevin Federline dropped his bombshell memoir 'You Thought You Knew' on Tuesday

10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night

10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night
From gothic horror ‘Nosferatu’ to supernatural horror ‘Imaginary’, here are 10 must-watch films for a spine-tingling Halloween

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight
From Bad Bunny’s Artist of the Year to Shakira’s Tour of the Year, here are all the winners of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release
The 'Agent Cody Banks' star sparked excitement before the revival of the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle'

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at age 23 after suffering shocking rare disease

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment
The Victoria Secret model was the latest victim to be arrested at Sabrina Carpenter concert

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19
Kim Atienza aka Kuya Kim’s 19-year-old daughter Emman Atienza found dead in Los Angeles