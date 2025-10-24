Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'

Netflix has ordered a Victorious spinoff titled Hollywood Arts starring Daniella Monet as Trina Vega.
The series will debut on the streaming platform in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, and will have 26 episodes.
Victorious originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013 for four seasons and was centred on Tori Vega (Victoria Justice), an aspiring singer attending an elite LA performing arts school alongside her sister Trina (Monet).
Other cast members included Arianna Grande, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, and Avan Jogia.
For the spinoff, Monet will be joined by a whole new ensemble of cast members, including Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kaam.
Sharing the exciting news, Monet penned, "Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do."
"'Victorious' was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can't begin to describe. As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world," she added.
The new spinoff, Hollywood Arts, follows Trina Vega, who is returning to her former high school as a substitute teacher, and her journey of finding her place and inspiring a new generation of students.