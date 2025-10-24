Entertainment

Which of Taylor Swift's exes might make appearance at Travis Kelce's wedding?

The 'Love Story' crooner might have to make a tough decision while sending the wedding invites in the near future

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift has never shied away from her "long list of ex-lovers", and one of them might make an appearance at her highly anticipated wedding with Travis Kelce.

Due to Zoë Kravitz's recent romance with Taylor's ex Harry Styles, there have been speculations that the Watermelon Sugar singer could grace the event as The Batman actress's plus one.

According to a Closer report, while Zoe does not care that much about the ordeal, Taylor and Travis are not so much on board with the idea of a run-in with the Lover singer's ex on their biggest day.

The source noted, "Zoe is super chill, she grew up in Hollywood with a rock star dad so the fact that Harry and Taylor dated doesn’t really faze her and it doesn’t seem to have crossed her mind that it might be uncomfortable for Taylor and Travis."

They also added that while Taylor has claimed she does not mind Zoe dating her ex, "she's also not going to put herself, or Travis, in an uncomfortable position."

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dating timeline

Taylor and the One Direction alum first met at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2012 before going public with their romance when they were photographed strolling in Central Park in December.

The pair called it quits a month later after pictures came to light of Harry kissing another girl, leading the Mastermind singer to leave their Caribbean holiday early.

Reflecting on their past, a source said that while there's no bad blood between Harry and Taylor, and they have shown support for each other's careers in recent years, "there's history there."

"Everyone knows Taylor was obsessed with him and was left feeling pretty rejected, so seeing him with someone she considers a close friend has got to be more than a little strange," they added.

And while Travis has maintained a notable distance from his past girlfriends, he is expecting the same from Taylor.

