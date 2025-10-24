Kim Kardashian unveils progress in her law career after major health diagnosis 

Kim Kardashian is ready to mirror her inner Elle Woods, as she revealed that her bar exams' results are due soon.
During an appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 24, the SKIMS founder shared that she is getting quite close to her ambition of becoming a trial lawyer.
The exciting news came after Kim made headlines a day before after an emotional teaser for the upcoming season of The Kardashians went viral, where she shared that she has been diagnosed with a small brain aneurysm.
During her British show appearance, Kim noted, "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."
She also revealed that she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks.
Shedding lights on her potential future plans, the mom-of-four said, "Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want."
The law career update came after The Kardashians star graduated from a Law Office Study Program on May 21, which took her six years to complete instead of four due to COVID-19 and work commitments.
Despite having never graduated from college, Kim Kardashian began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018 and took the "baby bar", also known as the First-Year Law Student's Examination, in 2021.
Notably, Kim appeared at Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show alongside her All's Fair costar Sarah Paulson. The legal drama will premiere on December 4 on Hulu.