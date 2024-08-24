Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic, international cricket

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan officially announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket on Saturday, August 24.
The left-handed batter took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional video message about his retirement.
Along with a video he wrote a heartfelt caption thats read, "As I close this chapter of my cricket journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support."
In the video Dhawan said, "It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket."
The 38- year old player went on to share, "I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country."
Reflecting on his journey the player said, "I only had one dream, and that was to play for India, and I even achieved that, I got another family, I got name, fame, and the love of all the fans."
"Now that I am bidding farewell to my cricket journey, my heart is at peace knowing that I played for my country," he concluded.
Dhawan scored more than 10,000 runs in all formats, with 24 centuries to his credit—17 in One-Day Internationals and seven in Test matches.
He also captained India in 15 games (12 ODIs and 3 T20Is) and led two IPL teams in a combined total of 33 matches.