Sports

Djokovic withdraws from Serbia Davis Cup tie amid Australian Open injury

  • January 29, 2025
Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Serbia Davis Cup tie after a controversial left hamstring injury at the Australian Open.

According to Reuters, the 24-time Grand Slam winner who disappointed fans with a mid-match retirement during the Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev last week withdrew from the Serbia Davis Cup tie because of the injury he sustained during the quarterfinals of the tournament against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serbian tennis federation (TSS) confirmed that the world no. 6 will skip the tournament ahead of the first-round qualifying tie with Denmark scheduled for January 31 to February 2, 2025, in Copenhagen.

Serbia captain Viktor Troicki said, “We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win. The Danes have a great player in Holger Rune, but our players are also great, and I believe in my team.”

Moreover, the Paris Olympics gold medallist was booed by the crowd at the Melbourne Park and was later trolled on social media after he failed to pull through the semifinals.

To which the 37-year-old responded by posting the picture of his MRI scan on X with a caption, "Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.”

Notably, Djokovic helped the national team to lift the Serbia Davis Cup trophy in 2010 with a memorable victory over France in Belgrade.

