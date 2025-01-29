Lewis Hamilton Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli achieves big milestone

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has marked another achievement ahead of the F1 debut.
The 18-year-old passed his driving test just six weeks before the Australian Grand Prix, which will mark the start of his F1 career.
Antonelli is partnering up with George Russell for Mercedes, replacing the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is debuting in red for 2025.
Mercedes turned to their social media with the caption, "Mission completed", with both his driving license and a super-license he requires to race in F1, being ticked off.
As per the reps, Antonelli has already completed several thousand miles of testing in an F1 car in preparation for his debut season.
Furthermore, Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes, had backed Kimi even before he acquired his driving license, noting, "What I like in terms of his attitude, generally with his family who have always been close to him, is the objective assessment of the situation, which is goof or not good enough."
He added, "And I don’t think the pressure harms him or how he performs in the car and drives, because he has a good benchmark with Ollie Bearman."
Bearman, the Brit racer has signed a contract for Haas and has already impressed the F1 bosses when he filled-in for the unwell Carlos Sainz in Saudia Arabia, finishing ahead of Hamilton and Lando Norris in P7.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will join Russell for the three days of pre-season testing at the official test in Bahrain from 26-28 February.