China to host world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots  

China is set to host the world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots!
As per Sky News, many humanoid robots are expected to take part in a 22-kilometer (13-mile) race in Beijing.
Approximately 12,000 human participants will compete against robots from over 20 companies in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) in the Daxing district of Beijing in April.
E-Town announced that it will invite companies, research institutes, robotic clubs and universities around the world to participate with humanoid robots in the race.
The conditions set for humanoid robots participating in the race are that the robots must look like humans and have a mechanical structure that enables them to walk or run, but they cannot be wheeled robots.
Another condition is that the robots must have a height between 0.5 meters and 2 meters and also the distance from their hip joint to the bottom of their feet must be at least 0.45 meters.
Both remote-controlled and fully autonomous robots are allowed to take part in the race and operators can also replace the battery during the event.
Prizes will be given to the top three human runners in the race.
This event follows the appearance of a humanoid robot at the finish line of a half-marathon in Beijing in November.