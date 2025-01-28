Sports

China to host world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots

Approximately 12,000 human participants will compete against robots from over 20 companies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
China to host worlds first half-marathon race between humans and robots
China to host world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots  

China is set to host the world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots!

As per Sky News, many humanoid robots are expected to take part in a 22-kilometer (13-mile) race in Beijing.

Approximately 12,000 human participants will compete against robots from over 20 companies in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) in the Daxing district of Beijing in April.

E-Town announced that it will invite companies, research institutes, robotic clubs and universities around the world to participate with humanoid robots in the race.

The conditions set for humanoid robots participating in the race are that the robots must look like humans and have a mechanical structure that enables them to walk or run, but they cannot be wheeled robots.

Another condition is that the robots must have a height between 0.5 meters and 2 meters and also the distance from their hip joint to the bottom of their feet must be at least 0.45 meters.

Both remote-controlled and fully autonomous robots are allowed to take part in the race and operators can also replace the battery during the event.

Prizes will be given to the top three human runners in the race.

This event follows the appearance of a humanoid robot at the finish line of a half-marathon in Beijing in November.

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears

Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar

Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan

King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
Zverev takes lead over Sinner in unexpected reunion after Australian Open
Zverev takes lead over Sinner in unexpected reunion after Australian Open
Neymar set to reunite with boyhood club Santos as Al Hilal journey ends
Neymar set to reunite with boyhood club Santos as Al Hilal journey ends
Super Bowl 2025: Ticket price for Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl 2025: Ticket price for Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title