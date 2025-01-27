Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

The couple has been together for more than eight years, with whom he shares five adorable kids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a sweet and emotional tribute to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of them working out together in the gym with a heartfelt caption, noting, “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife... happy birthday, love.”

He further wrote, “Your light illuminates us and your love infects us,” alongside a heart emoji. 


Georgina, who turned 31, gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations through her Instagram stories.

She showcased a beautiful heart-shaped bouquet of roses, a pink gift bag with perfume and a photo of herself celebrating with a cake.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Georgina received a note along with another gift that reads, “One of a kind piece for a one of a kind Georgina.”

However, it is not clear if these particular gifts were from Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star recently reached 920 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 70 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.

For the unversed, the couple has been together for more than eight years, with whom he shares five adorable kids, of which two children are their own and the remaining three are from the player’s previous relationship. 

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match