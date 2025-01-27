Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a sweet and emotional tribute to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on the occasion of her 30th birthday.
Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of them working out together in the gym with a heartfelt caption, noting, “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife... happy birthday, love.”
He further wrote, “Your light illuminates us and your love infects us,” alongside a heart emoji.
Georgina, who turned 31, gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations through her Instagram stories.
She showcased a beautiful heart-shaped bouquet of roses, a pink gift bag with perfume and a photo of herself celebrating with a cake.
Georgina received a note along with another gift that reads, “One of a kind piece for a one of a kind Georgina.”
However, it is not clear if these particular gifts were from Ronaldo.
The Portuguese star recently reached 920 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 70 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.
For the unversed, the couple has been together for more than eight years, with whom he shares five adorable kids, of which two children are their own and the remaining three are from the player’s previous relationship.