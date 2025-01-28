Sports

Super Bowl 2025: Ticket price for Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs will play against Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025

  • January 28, 2025
The ticket price for Super Bowl 2025 have increased after the Kansas City Chiefs qualified to play against Philadelphia Eagles.

On January 26, the red team beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship with 32-29 score to secure a spot for the final game.

The finalist team are set to play in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

Notably, the upcoming Super Bowl will mark the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the event and the first time since 2013.

Since the final teams had been selected, the ticket princes has seen a hike.

WDSU has been tracking ticket prices for the game, the cheapest ticket available for the Super Bowl is $4,095 as of January 26.

After the latest NFL game, Kansas City Chief player Travis Kelce told the fans of Chiefs Kingdom and getting to "play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship.”

He said, "Hey, before you guys get out of here. Just do a little dance. Make a little love.”

Purchase Super Bowl 2025 tickets:

Given below are the website to buy and track Super Bowl tickets.

1. StubHub

2. SeatGeek

3. Vivid Seats

4. TicketCity

5. TickPick

6. Ticket Network

