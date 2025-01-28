Neymar set to reunite with boyhood club Santos as Al Hilal journey ends

Neymar’s Saudi stint came to an unexpected end after Al Hilal decided to terminate the contract with the injured striker.
According to Independent, Saudi club Al Hilal confirmed that they have reached an agreement with a Brazilian footballer to end the contract by mutual consent.
The Saudi Pro League champions in a post on X (formerly Twitter) announced, “Al-Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent. The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided at Al-Hilal and wishes the player success in his career."
The 32-year-old who joined the club on August 2023 with around €90m (£77.6m) deal represented the club in seven matches. The footballer in October 2023 sustained a knee injury during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, since then, he has been struggling to get back to his best and return to the field.
Following this, the Brazilian media reported that the striker who has so far scored 79 goals for the national team will reunite with his boyhood club, Santos, after almost 12 years.
The soccer player is expected to sign a short-term deal with the club where he began his career.
Furthermore, Neymar joined Santos as a youth player in 2003 and made his professional debut with the club in 2009. After scoring 126 goals in 225 appearances for Santos, he left the club to join Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in 2013.