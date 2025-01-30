Kylie Jenner embraces her role as Timothée Chalamet’s no.1 supporter

Kylie Jenner is fully embracing her role as Timothée Chalamet’s biggest supporter, she "loves being on the sidelines" to cheer him on in his career and public appearances.
As per Us Weekly, a source spilled details of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s feeling for her beau the Wonka star.
The source said, “Timothée is very focused on his career and Kylie loves being on the sidelines cheering him on,” adding, “She loves that she’s in the spotlight more than her. It’s been a breath of fresh air.”
According to an insider, Kylie’s famous family has “welcomed Timothée with open arms.”
The source suggested that her two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, whom she has with her ex-husband Travis Scott, have also met Chalamet.
“They love him,” the source said, adding, “This is a very different relationship dynamic than what Kylie is used to. [It’s] opened her eyes to the more artistic side of the industry.”
To note, Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, have been dating each other since 2023 and recently made a pair of back-to-back appearances.
On January 25, in New York City, The Kardashians star made a low-key outing with her boyfriend Chalamet on a Saturday Night Live episode.