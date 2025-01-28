Zverev takes lead over Sinner in unexpected reunion after Australian Open

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev met once again just 24 hours after the Australian Open final, but this time the German tennis player was “ahead” of the world no. 1.
According to Tennis365, Zverev, who broke down into tears after a straight set 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 loss to Sinner in the Australian Open finals, had an awkward encounter with the Italian tennis star.
Just 24 hours after the Grand Slam finals, the two players met on a flight on their way back from Melbourne, but this time Zverev had a big smile on his face because he was “ahead” of Sinner.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share an exclusive picture from their flight together back home. Both of the players smile for the camera while world no. 2 writes, “Well, at least I’m ahead of him this time” with laughing emojis.
Zverev, in his post-match press conference, admitted, “In general, Jannik is better than me at the moment. It’s as simple as that... He completely outplayed me. From the back of the court, completely outplayed me.”
Furthermore, Sinner’s win was also good news for the Canadian rapper and singer who won a $250,000 bet on a three-time Grand Slam champion’s Australian Open win.