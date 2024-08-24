Trending

Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan

Sidharth Malhotra and Saif Ali Khan to share screen in 'Rcae 4', which is set to hit theaters in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly in advanced talks to join Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film Race 4.

The movie, which is set to reboot the popular franchise, will begin production in 2025.

According to sources close to the development, Sidharth has expressed interest in joining the project and has been in discussions with producer Ramesh Taurani for some time.

"While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of Race Franchise and is interested in doing the film,” the insider shared.

They went on to reveal “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey.”

While neither Saif nor Sid has officially signed on for the project, both actors have shown positive interest in rebooting the franchise. 

A final narration of the script is expected to take place around November 2024, after which the duo will reportedly sign the dotted lines.

Race 4 will mark the fourth installment in the popular franchise, which has previously starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, and Salman Khan, among others.

Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'

Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'

Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking

Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti

Trending News

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Aiman Khan sets internet ablaze with surprise visit to Dubai
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Hania Aamir befriends clever monkeys in new post from Bali
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai days after wrapping shoot for 'The Bluff'