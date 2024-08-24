Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly in advanced talks to join Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film Race 4.
The movie, which is set to reboot the popular franchise, will begin production in 2025.
According to sources close to the development, Sidharth has expressed interest in joining the project and has been in discussions with producer Ramesh Taurani for some time.
"While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of Race Franchise and is interested in doing the film,” the insider shared.
They went on to reveal “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey.”
While neither Saif nor Sid has officially signed on for the project, both actors have shown positive interest in rebooting the franchise.
A final narration of the script is expected to take place around November 2024, after which the duo will reportedly sign the dotted lines.
Race 4 will mark the fourth installment in the popular franchise, which has previously starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, and Salman Khan, among others.