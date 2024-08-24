Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti

Drake has surprised fans by dropping three new tracks, including SOD, Circadian Rhythm, and No Face, which features a collaboration with Playboi Carti.
The Grammys winner released three song leaks via his burner Instagram account.
On Friday, August 23, 2024, he uploaded three new audios to the phoney account.
They contained two solo tracks, Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2) and SOD, as well as the song No Face, which featured Playboi Carti.
Playboi Carti contributed to one of the three leaked tracks, No Face.
The two collaborated on Pain 1993 in 2020 before starting this project together.
Their subject matter of the song is the people Drake feels stabbed him in the back.
The Language, a 2013 hit song that became a fan favourite on Nothing Was the Same, is followed up by Circadian Rhythm.
In the Gordo-produced song, the rapper talked about how the rap industry had previously planned his funerals, but he had escaped them all like a cat with nine lives.
In the song, he raps, "How many funeral dates they plan for me and I dodged it like the truck."
The third track, SOD, is a solo rendition of Super Soak, which was streamed earlier in August by Kai Cenat. The sole distinction is that Yachty's verse won't be included because of some sampling problems.
To note, Drake's music leaks on his burner account, plottttwistttttt, are not unprecedented. The first leak happened when three tracks featuring collaborations with Latto, 21 Savage, and Young Thug were released earlier in August.