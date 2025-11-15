Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s family could soon welcome a new member.
On Friday, November 14, the 46-year-old American socialite took to Instagram to pen a loving tribute to her rapper husband, celebrating his milestone 50th birthday.
However, the post – shared to mark Travis’s special day – quickly took a different direction when fans noticed the second snap in the two-slide gallery.
The two-photo gallery opened with a joyful glimpse of the couple from the All the Small Things rapper’s birthday bash, featuring a gigantic star-shaped cake.
Meanwhile, the second snap showed Kourtney and Travis hugging, with the rapper gently planting a kiss on his wife’s head.
The snap included a huge pregnancy hint as Travis Barker was seen holding an adorable pair of tiny shoes in his hand.
Kourtney’s post soon sparked a frenzy among fans, who speculated pregnancy in the comments.
“What do the baby shoes mean?” asked one, while another excitedly wrote, “baby on the way.”
A third added, “FRAME 2nd photo.” Meanwhile, a fourth penned, “The pose too! a usual pose used mostly to conceal.”
In her heartwarming birthday tribute, Kourtney gushed over Travis Barker and showered him with love and praise.
“Wow…Happy 50th birthday to my handsome husband!! Grateful, generous, real, raw, dedicated, devoted, family man, talented, survivor, everything… just some of the words used to describe you by those who know you best!” she wrote.
The mother of four continued, “The leader of our family. My home. You inspire me every single day to be a better person. It is an honor to be your wife, and the greatest joy to live life by your side. I am so happy to celebrate you today baby! I love you beyond any words could ever tell.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are parents to a one-year-old son Rocky, whom they welcomed last year.