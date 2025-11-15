Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has made rare comments on her messy split with her former husband, Jax Taylor.
On Friday, November 14, the television star attended the premiere of her new show, The Valley, at BravoCon.
During the panel discussion, Cartwright shared a significant update on her sensational separation from Taylor and stated that it will finally come to an end in the upcoming weeks.
The 36-year-old reality personality claimed that her ex-partner is the one who is "holding up" the process of their divorce.
In addition to the update on her split, she also teased about the season 3 of The Valley, adding that the new series will be "lighter" and "a lot more fun" after Taylor left the show on July 16, this year.
"It was great to not be harassed all season long. It was nice to have a break and just be able to focus on myself and my son. It was a great experience," Cartwright added.
Jax Taylor confirmed his exit from the show by sharing a statement on social media, where he cited an "incredibly challenging year" and the need to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and co-parenting his son, Cruz.
For the unversed, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, separated in February last year after five years of marriage.
Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August last year.