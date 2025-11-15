Entertainment

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case

The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director shares explosive texts in which he details his ‘traumatic’ meeting with Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds

  • By Sidra Khan
In a highly sentimental moment, Justin Baldoni has exposed Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds’ traumatic behavior with him.

Amid his high-profile legal battle with his It Ends with Us costar, the 41-year-old American actor and director has submitted his explosive texts as evidence in legal documents, in which he detailed his “traumatic” meeting with Reynolds that left him “emotionally paralyzed.”

In new court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Baldoni claimed that he was deeply disturbed by an alleged encounter with the Deadpool & Wolverine star at his and Lively’s NYC apartment back in January 2024.

“Ryan was talking to me like a five-year-old and scolding me. They essentially said that Jamey [Heath] and I are not who we claimed to be and that for us to have a podcast is unsafe because it makes people feel like we are safe,” read Baldoni’s text, which he sent to his actor friend Rainn Wilson.

Responding to the director, Wilson replied, “Oh my God. I can't believe it. You were set up and ambushed and personally attacked. I'm stunned. I completely relate to you being stunned, like a deer in the headlights.”

Justin Baldoni then recalled the emotional impact that meeting had on him, writing, “It’s hard to feel so much of what they believe about me is false because they are so convinced that it’s real. … I was emotionally paralyzed, which is something I haven’t experienced in years.”

“My brain was struggling because what I wanted to say and do was run and blow this whole movie up because I feel this was so unjust,” he added.

One of the texts also stated, “And yet, the only path forward was to acknowledge her and Ryan’s feelings and apologize and take the wrath of an angry husband — yeah, I couldn’t even do that correctly. I prayed and prayed and prayed for the words and they didn’t come, so I felt abandoned by God in that moment — even though I know that’s not what happened.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy sexual harassment lawsuit since December 2024.

