Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer drops a carousel of mesmerizing photos and clips from the LA premiere of ‘Zootopia 2’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Shakira had a dazzling night at the premiere of her upcoming film.

This week, the Waka Waka crooner made a gorgeous appearance at the premiere of her new film Zootopia 2 in Los Angeles, California.

At the screening, the songstress was joined by her two sons, Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, who looked handsome in lavender suits, matching their mom’s.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, November 14, Shakira dropped a carousel of dazzling photos and videos from the star-studded event.

Calling the event a “magical night,’ the Hips Don’t Lie singer penned, “What a magical night at the #Zootopia2 premiere, and in the best company. Hope you love this movie as much as we did!! See you all in theatres this November 26!”

The gallery opened with Shakira’s beautiful snap with her sons, with all three of them donning lavender-colored attires.

For the event, Shakira stunned in a captivating long-sleeve turtleneck gown featuring a dramatic, flowing train that trailed elegantly behind her.

Meanwhile, her sons twinned in custom tuxedos with matching bow ties and bright white sneakers.

Fans’ reactions:

On the post, one of the fans expressed anticipation for Zootopia 2, writing, “I can’t wait!!!”

“Love it. the song is beautiful! Obsessed! And I already want to see her!” a second penned of Shakira’s song in the film.

A third expressed, “Love seeing the queen happy with her babies.”

Zootopia 2 is slated to release on November 26, 2025.

