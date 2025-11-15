K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move 

Nana, a former member of K-pop girl group After School, who now works as an actress and solo artist, came across an armed burglar at her home.
As reported by The Chosun Daily, a man with a weapon broke into the Kill It actress' home in Guri, Gyeonggi Province; however, Nana and her mother subdued him and handed him over to the police.
On Saturday, November 15, Guri Police Station announced that they have apprehended the man, referred to as Mr A, on suspicion of attempted special robbery.
Mr A is accused of entering a high-end villa at 6 a.m. on the same day, brandishing a weapon, threatening residents and demanding money.
Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, and her mother restrained the burglar after a physical struggle, and contacted the police, and he is currently being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
While neither the Daylight singer nor her mother sustained any injuries.
For the unversed, Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of the group After School and has also appeared in a number of K-dramas, including My Man is Cupid, Mask Girl, Glitch, Love in Contract, and Memorials.
She is also confirmed to participate in the upcoming drama Climax and the Netflix series Scandal (tentative title), set to be released next year.