Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood

2025 has been a blessed year for some celebrities in Hollywood, as they found their happily ever after this year.
From billionaire tycoons to A-list entertainers, this year has been a banner year for celebrity weddings.
Here are some of the biggest celebrity weddings that made headlines in 2025:
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez wed in a lavish ceremony that took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on June 27.
The celebrations reportedly cost around $10 million and featured glamorous couture dresses, luxurious venues, and a star-studded guest list.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
In September 2025, pop icon Selena Gomez finally married the love of her life, Benny Blanco, after being engaged for a few months.
Their dreamy wedding, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, was attended by several A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
Mel B and Rory McPhee
Mel B married fiancé of three years, Rory McPhee, in a romantic ceremony in The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, on July 5.
The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge and the hairstylist were engaged in 2022, and Mel B's three daughters — Phoenix, Angel Iris and Madison — were her bridesmaids.
Demi Lovato and Jordan Jutes
Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on May 25 in California.
The former Disney star looked radiant in a custom "pearl white" Vivienne Westwood gown, on which she collaborated with the designer.
Demi and Jordan began dating in 2022, after first becoming friends while working on the singer’s album.
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart married Dylan Meyer on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home.
The couple had obtained their marriage license a few days prior, on April 15, 2025.
Kristen and Dylan began dating after Stewart ended things with model Stella Maxwell. The pair went Instagram official in October 2019.
Isaac Hempstead and his longtime girlfriend
The actor, known for his role as Bran Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, shared that he and his partner, whom he referred to as "M," tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in London.
"The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for," Sophie Turner’s costar captioned his post on October 24, 2025.
Charli XCX and George Daniel
Charli XCX tied the knot with the 1975 drummer George Daniel on July 19 after three years together.
Video from the wedding shared on X showed the happy couple as they posed for photos with their family.
The Girl, so confusing hitmaker, 32, was first romantically linked with Daniel in March 2022 after they were spotted out together in New York City and were seen holding hands.
Page Six reported that Charli XCX and George Daniel announced their engagement in November 2023.
Justin Theroux and Brydon Bloom
Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot, according to People.
The couple was seen frolicking on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, in wedding attire, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on March 16.
Theroux — who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston — popped the question to Bloom in Italy in August 2024.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
White Lotus alum, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion married on September 6 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, confirmed the pair’s nuptials via her Sunday Paper newsletter.
Noah Kahan and his longtime girlfriend
Noah Kahan and his longtime girlfriend, whose name has been kept private, tied the knot on August 23, a rep for the Stick Season singer told People on September 2.
The couple first linked in April 2020, with hints of their relationship appearing in his social media posts.