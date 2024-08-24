Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet doesn’t approve the idea of the model showing any concern for her ex and kids daddy, Travis Scott.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is not willing to cut ties with Scott despite his recent arrest in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, and the Wonka actor is not happy about it.
An insider has exclusively told Life&Style magazine, “She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids.”
The source went on to share that the makeup mogul wants to stay on good terms with her ex, who is father of her daughter Stormi and son Aire.
“If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills,” the source noted.
However, as per the insider, “For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations.”
Speaking of Scott the source continued, “He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs.”
In addition to this, a source claims that Timothée is upset about his girlfriend supporting Travis, despite his dysfucntional personality.
According to the insider, Timothée feels this is not what he signed up for in the relationship and wants Kylie to maintain distance from Travis.
If Kylie fails to do so, she may lose Timothée, suggested the source.