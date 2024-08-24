Entertainment

Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Ben Affleck was spotted treating himself to ice cream with his kids, Fin and Samuel, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

The outing comes amidst his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, which was reportedly "planned" by the couple before she filed.

The 52-year-old actor, who shares Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen strolling outside with his children, flashing a small smile as they made their way to an ice cream parlor.

Affleck kept it casual in a dark green button-up shirt, gray shirt, khaki-colored pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

The trio enjoyed a lighthearted conversation as they walked down a quiet street, with Ben even holding a grin on his face at one point.

Samuel was also seen carrying a camera, capturing memories of the special moment.

Ben's latest outing comes shortly after it was revealed that he and Jennifer Lopez had planned their divorce before she officially filed on Tuesday, their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez filed a petition for divorce without an attorney and a prenup, following only two years of marriage.

