King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears

Prince Andrew and King Charles are at loggerheads over Royal Lodge

  August 24, 2024
Queen Camilla is being protective of her husband King Charles III for the sake of his health amid cancer treatment.

Camilla is reportedly trying too hard to stop the monarch having any discussion with his brother Prince Andrew over their ongoing feud over the Royal Lodge.

As both brothers are at Balmoral Castle for royal family’s annual summer break, Camilla is trying to keep them “at arm’s length” for the sake of King Charles health, per the inside source.

Speaking exclusively to The Mail, a well-placed source revealed, “Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday.”

"They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner,” they noted.

The source went on to share, "This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep.”

"I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up,” the informant explained.

For the unversed, King Charles who was diagnosed with cancer in February wants his brother Andrew to exit the crown estate, where he has been residing with his estranged wife Sarah Ferguson since 2003.

