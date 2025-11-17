Royal

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah is back in Jordan.

After concluding his high-profile Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend, the King of Jordan took to his official X account on Sunday, November 16, expressing thanks for the “gracious hospitality.”

In the post, he penned, “Now back in Jordan, I thank our friends in Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan for the gracious hospitality.”

His Majesty continued, “Our talks covered economic cooperation and strategic partnerships. Looking forward to following up on these prospects through our public and private sectors.”

On his last day of the high-profile tour, the King met with the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, where they held a meeting in which Abdullah expressed pride in the strong relations between Jordan and Pakistan.

P.C Instagram/rhcjo
P.C Instagram/rhcjo

The monarch also opened up about his plans to expand cooperation with the South Asian country across several areas.

Accompanying him during the talks was his first cousin, Prince Ghazi, who serves as the King’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy.

For His Majesty’s efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, President Zardari presented him with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour.

After the meeting with the president, King Abdullah visited the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) company in Islamabad, where he was briefed about its work.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy
Prince William and Kate Middleton bring Prince George into spotlight to prepare him for royal life

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation
Prince William gives in to King Charles and Princess Kate’s pleas to make amends with Prince Harry

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan
His Majesty concluded his long solo Asian tour over weekend

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip
Prince Harry visited the Canada earlier this month to mark the annual celebrations of Remembrance Day

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s protection officers becomes target of civil lawsuit after not guilty verdict

Belgium Royal Family gives major update after King's Day ceremony

Belgium Royal Family gives major update after King's Day ceremony
Princess Astrid, Prince Laurent and Princess Claire attended the 2025 King's Day ceremony

Queen Camilla's son breaks silence after King Charles' milestone birthday

Queen Camilla's son breaks silence after King Charles' milestone birthday
King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday over the weekend at the Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil

Sarah Ferguson ‘terrified’ and ‘drowning her sorrows’ amid back-to-back blows

Sarah Ferguson ‘terrified’ and ‘drowning her sorrows’ amid back-to-back blows
The former Duchess of York leaves her close ones concerned as she nears ‘breaking point’ amid ongoing setbacks

King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?

King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?
Senior sources reveal shocking truth about how King Charles and Prince William push Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of Royal Lodge

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals
The eldest daughter of the former Duke and Duchess of York has been focusing on work close to her heart

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle