King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah is back in Jordan.
After concluding his high-profile Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend, the King of Jordan took to his official X account on Sunday, November 16, expressing thanks for the “gracious hospitality.”
In the post, he penned, “Now back in Jordan, I thank our friends in Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan for the gracious hospitality.”
His Majesty continued, “Our talks covered economic cooperation and strategic partnerships. Looking forward to following up on these prospects through our public and private sectors.”
On his last day of the high-profile tour, the King met with the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, where they held a meeting in which Abdullah expressed pride in the strong relations between Jordan and Pakistan.
The monarch also opened up about his plans to expand cooperation with the South Asian country across several areas.
Accompanying him during the talks was his first cousin, Prince Ghazi, who serves as the King’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy.
For His Majesty’s efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, President Zardari presented him with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour.
After the meeting with the president, King Abdullah visited the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) company in Islamabad, where he was briefed about its work.