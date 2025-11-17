Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice has shared rare and emotional personal details amid renewed scrutiny surrounding her father, Andrew.
Prince William’s cousin opened up about her experience of having a premature baby, describing the journey as “incredibly lonely” as she calls for greater research and support.
The 37-year-old, who is fronting a new campaign for the premature birth charity Borne, shared her emotional reflections on the organisation’s podcast ahead of World Prematurity Day.
Beatrice said, "I think so often, especially us mums, we spend our lives feeling like we have to be perfect to do this.
She added, "And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby's going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely.”
The princess went on to say, "Even now, talking to some of the mums who know about my work with Borne, they feel this sense of life-changing relief that can come with knowing that there is an organisation there that is supporting the research and supporting the questions, and asking some of these important questions."
The royal dropped in on the charity’s medical research centre at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital as she championed the Every Week Counts campaign.
Notably, Princess Beatrice's heartfelt confession came amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny, primarily due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking allegations by Virginia Giuffre.