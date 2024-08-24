Entertainment

Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her

Eminen penned his new songs, 'Somebody Save Me' and 'Temporary' for his daughter Hailie Jade Scott

Hailie Jade Scott, the daughter of renowned rapper Eminem, has revealed that she was deeply moved to tears by her father's songs about her.

In a recent episode of her podcast Just a Little Shady, Scott confessed that she "audibly sobbed" while listening to the emotional tracks, which feature lyrics and messages addressed to her.

“I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” Scott shared.

She went on to reveal, “Between that and ‘Temporary’… I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”

Eminem's Somebody Save Me is a heartfelt apology to Hailie for the impact his drug and alcohol addiction battles would have had on their family.

The song's music video features childhood home footage of Hailie and her siblings, making it a particularly emotional experience for her.

Temporary, another song by Eminem, was written for Hailie to help her cope with his eventual death. 

The song urges her to move on and be happy in life, rather than dwelling in grief for too long.

Eminem, who celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April, has been open about his struggles with addiction in his music.

Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles
Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky