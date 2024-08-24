Sports

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Brittany Mahomes has sent out a message for haters who gave her backlash for reportedly liking and then unliking a post made by Donald Trump.

On August 23, she uploaded a statement to Instagram Stories, asking people to heal from their “deep rooted issues.”

As per People Magazine, the soccer player didn’t specify who or what the post was actually referring to.

But since it has been shared during people criticizing her, it’s being understood that the message was floated as a response to trolls.

Brittany Mahomes wrote, "I mean honestly… To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she added.

Previously, Newsweek and other media portals had reported that the athlete had liked a post made by Donald Trump on August 13.

As of now, the like reaction from her account has been seemingly removed because it doesn’t appear anymore.

Neither does Brittany Mahomes follow the former president of the United States.

