Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby: ‘MY HEART’

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is on cloud nine as she celebrates her son’s expanding family with the arrival of a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.
Shortly after the Sorry singer shared the happy and awaited news of his Jack’s birth on Instagram on Saturday, the baby granny took to her own account to express joy and gratitude.
Resharing Justin’s post, which featured the newborn baby’s foot in wife Hailey Bieber’s hands, Pattie wrote, "OH MY HEART, WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!."
"THANK THE LORD[,] WHAT A MIRACLE!, " she added
Pattie could not hold her excitement as she turned to her X account right after, where she noted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey, I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
As Justin Bieber is Pattie Mallete’s only son, she has been really excited ever since the couple announced their first child in May, she even shared a heartwarming post for the Baby hit maker on Father’s Day.
"Happy Father's Day, Justin. You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember," she began in her caption.
"You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!, she added.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they announced the pregnancy news with a romantic photo shoot on Instagram in May.