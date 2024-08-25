Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby: ‘MY HEART’

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber on Friday, August 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby’s birth: ‘MY HEART’
Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby’s birth: ‘MY HEART’

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is on cloud nine as she celebrates her son’s expanding family with the arrival of a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

Shortly after the Sorry singer shared the happy and awaited news of his Jack’s birth on Instagram on Saturday, the baby granny took to her own account to express joy and gratitude.

Resharing Justin’s post, which featured the newborn baby’s foot in wife Hailey Bieber’s hands, Pattie wrote, "OH MY HEART, WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!."

"THANK THE LORD[,] WHAT A MIRACLE!, " she added

Pattie could not hold her excitement as she turned to her X account right after, where she noted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey, I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby: ‘MY HEART’

As Justin Bieber is Pattie Mallete’s only son, she has been really excited ever since the couple announced their first child in May, she even shared a heartwarming post for the Baby hit maker on Father’s Day.

"Happy Father's Day, Justin. You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember," she began in her caption.

"You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!, she added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they announced the pregnancy news with a romantic photo shoot on Instagram in May.

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil

Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings

Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Entertainment News

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Is Ben Affleck dating Kick Kennedy amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Zayn Malik debuts shockingly messy ‘man gone wild’ look
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti