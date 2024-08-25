Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024
Sania Mirza's boss lady vibes have left the internet in splits!

The Indian trailblazer shared a beautiful picture posing amidst the backdrop of a tennis court on Instagram over the weekend. 

In the photo, Mirza looked her very best wearing a black top and tights with a long white overcoat to complement her look. 



Mirza, who always embraces the bun and high pony trend, this time chose to keep her hair open. 

She paired her entire look with a set of bracelets while her mascara-laden eyes and bronze gloss added to more appeal. 

To note, the former tennis player has surely captured the attention of her 13.2M followers in an instant, who showered all the love on her. 

One wrote, " Beauty Queen." 

Another penned, " Graceful always." 

" Look like a angel," effused the third. 

" Iron lady," commented the fourth. 

For the unversed, the mom of Izhaan Mirza Malik, did not let her divorce with the ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik take a toll over her life or mental health. 

Sania Mirza despite the biggest divorce ordeal continues to dress up, smile and enjoy life to the fullest. 

