Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'

Feroze Khan is coming to Dubai for a night of fun and party next month!
Via an Instagram video, the Gul-e-Rana actor revealed he will be coming to rule hearts aboard a cruise at the Marina Harbour, Dubai.
" Hi guys this is Feroze Khan and to let you all know that I am coming to Dubai with all of you on one of the most luxurious Carnival cruise. Its gonna be a fun night and this is going to be me and you," the Tich Button star started off in full-blown accent.
Further adding, "The party is organized by Pool Max on 21st September if I have not mentioned it already. So make sure all my fans are there in Dubai, I would love to see you."
" And I would like to see you come, we hug down each other. This is going to be a fun night. We take lots of pictures, we dance it out and just have fun. Dubai Marina Harbour just in case. See Ya!," he signed off.
Khan is looking forward to see all his admirers shake a leg and grace the party night in style.
On the work front, Feroze Khan is gearing up for his next project Humraaz opposite Ayeza Khan.