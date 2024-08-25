Trending

Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'

Feroze Khan wants fans to join him aboard a luxurious Carnival cruise at the Dubai Marina

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Feroze Khan is looking forward to see fans aboard a luxurious Carnival cruise at the Dubai Marina
Feroze Khan is looking forward to see fans aboard a luxurious Carnival cruise at the Dubai Marina 

Feroze Khan is coming to Dubai for a night of fun and party next month! 

Via an Instagram video, the Gul-e-Rana actor revealed he will be coming to rule hearts aboard a cruise at the Marina Harbour, Dubai. 


" Hi guys this is Feroze Khan and to let you all know that I am coming to Dubai with all of you on one of the most luxurious Carnival cruise. Its gonna be a fun night and this is going to be me and you," the Tich Button star started off in full-blown accent. 

Further adding, "The party is organized by Pool Max on 21st September if I have not mentioned it already. So make sure all my fans are there in Dubai, I would love to see you." 

" And I would like to see you come, we hug down each other. This is going to be a fun night. We take lots of pictures, we dance it out and just have fun. Dubai Marina Harbour just in case. See Ya!," he signed off. 

Khan is looking forward to see all his admirers shake a leg and grace the party night in style. 

On the work front, Feroze Khan is gearing up for his next project Humraaz opposite Ayeza Khan. 

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation

Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Trending News

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE