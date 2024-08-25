Trending

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor proves her admiration for Priyanka Chopra

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor proves her admiration for Priyanka Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor proves her admiration for Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her stunning saree look from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding functions which earned a lot of love from Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor. 

Chopra and her beautiful pink saree are a match made in heaven. 

Turning to her official Instagram page on Saturday, PeeCee dropped a bunch of photos posing in the designer saree. 


Paired with PC's gorgeous saree was an exquisite white necklace. Her makeup matched the outfit perfectly with her hair styled in a bun. 

In a few pictures, PC also wore black shades, channeling boss lady vibes

PC's caption stated, "Berries and cream." 

To note, the comments section under PC's post was filled with compliments. Aashiqui 2 star actress Shraddha left a series of emojis including heart-eye, fire and red hearts. 

While others from the fraternity also penned their two cents. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra concluded filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia. 

She shared a wrap post that featured happy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation

Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Trending News

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE