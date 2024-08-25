Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her stunning saree look from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding functions which earned a lot of love from Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor.
Chopra and her beautiful pink saree are a match made in heaven.
Turning to her official Instagram page on Saturday, PeeCee dropped a bunch of photos posing in the designer saree.
Paired with PC's gorgeous saree was an exquisite white necklace. Her makeup matched the outfit perfectly with her hair styled in a bun.
In a few pictures, PC also wore black shades, channeling boss lady vibes
PC's caption stated, "Berries and cream."
To note, the comments section under PC's post was filled with compliments. Aashiqui 2 star actress Shraddha left a series of emojis including heart-eye, fire and red hearts.
While others from the fraternity also penned their two cents.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra concluded filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia.
She shared a wrap post that featured happy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.