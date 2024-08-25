King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out

King Charles will seemingly bestow honour on Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward as a “thank you” since they are performing royal duties after being crowned Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
Edward attended 297 Royal engagements in total last year while his wife Sophie was not that far behind with 219.
As per the reports, the monarch is considering gifting them the Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew, who stepped back from Royal duties in 2019, currently lives.
A royal commentator Richard Kay told The Mail, "Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward."
adding, "The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."
Edward and Sophie have reportedly filled in the “many gaps” created by the absence of both Kate Middleton and himself while they underwent cancer treatment.