King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out

King Charles rewards Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, snubs Prince Andrew

  • August 25, 2024


King Charles will seemingly bestow honour on Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward as a “thank you” since they are performing royal duties after being crowned Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Edward attended 297 Royal engagements in total last year while his wife Sophie was not that far behind with 219.

As per the reports, the monarch is considering gifting them the Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew, who stepped back from Royal duties in 2019, currently lives.

A royal commentator Richard Kay told The Mail, "Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward."

He added, "Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward," adding, "The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

Edward and Sophie have reportedly filled in the “many gaps” created by the absence of both Kate Middleton and himself while they underwent cancer treatment.

Royal News

King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life
Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’
Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton’s major move affects family relations