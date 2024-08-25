Royal

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

King Charles and Prince Andrew have a feud over the future of the Royal Lodge

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Queen Camilla is reportedly obstructing crucial discussions between King Charles and Prince Andrew, as tensions escalate over the future of the Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York has lived at the Royal Lodge since 2003, and it is thought that the King wants him to downsize due to growing security expenses.

While on vacation together at Balmoral Castle, the brothers are reportedly being kept "at arm's length" by Queen Camilla.

A close friend of the King and Queen said, "Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday.”

The source added, “They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner.”

"This summer the King needs rest more than ever,” the insider mentioned, explaining further, “The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep.”

They said, "I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up."

The insider went on to tell The Mail that Camilla is likely shielding her husband at Balmoral to keep him from becoming too fatigued.

Royal News

Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life
Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’
Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton’s major move affects family relations
Prince William drops unexpected news about return to royal duties
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
King Willem-Alexander ‘forced’ to apologize after arresting radio host
King Charles changes stance on Royal Lodge in shocking snub to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024