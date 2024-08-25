Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla is reportedly obstructing crucial discussions between King Charles and Prince Andrew, as tensions escalate over the future of the Royal Lodge.
The Duke of York has lived at the Royal Lodge since 2003, and it is thought that the King wants him to downsize due to growing security expenses.
While on vacation together at Balmoral Castle, the brothers are reportedly being kept "at arm's length" by Queen Camilla.
A close friend of the King and Queen said, "Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday.”
The source added, “They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner.”
"This summer the King needs rest more than ever,” the insider mentioned, explaining further, “The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep.”
They said, "I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up."
The insider went on to tell The Mail that Camilla is likely shielding her husband at Balmoral to keep him from becoming too fatigued.