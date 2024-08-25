Entertainment

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Dua Lipa is counting down the days to rock the Indian stage once again!

To share the thrilling update with her Indian fans, the Radical Optimism artist turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 24, and dropped a major announcement about her return to the Indian crowd this November, along with a carousel of pictures.

“India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place,” wrote the Albanian singer.

She further penned, “The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!”


The Don’t Start Now singer then shared a link to her website, "dualipa.com,” for her enthusiast fans to get more info regarding the shows.

The carousel’s opened with a throwback snap from her trip to India earlier this year, where the singer and songwriter was posing in front of an elephant, followed by another image that saw Lipa sitting on a couch in a lounge.

Third in the carousal was an update on her upcoming Indian concert that stated November 30 as the date of the show, which is scheduled in Mumbai.

In the concert, will be joining some Indian singers, including Jonita and singer-songwriter Talwiinder.

Next in the series were again some flashback photos from Lipa’s amazing Indian trip, where she explored some of the places.

The Mumbai tour will be a part of Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour’s Asia leg to support her latest album featuring the same title.

Dua Lipa’s tour’s Asia leg will kick off on November 5 in Singapore and will conclude on December 5 in Seoul.

Entertainment News

Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE
Jenna Ortega ‘hates AI’ after ‘terrifying’ experience on social media
Justin Bieber’s cryptic 2010 prophecy: Did he predict baby ‘Blue?’
How Ben Affleck's ‘mood swings’ played key role in Jennifer Lopez divorce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Rhode Island rendezvous steals spotlight
Ryan Reynolds lauds unsung ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ costume heroes
Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby: ‘MY HEART’
Is Ben Affleck dating Kick Kennedy amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Zayn Malik debuts shockingly messy ‘man gone wild’ look
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’
Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship