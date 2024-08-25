5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health

You might already know that overconsuming sugar is extremely hazardous for your health, yet you might still be overdoing it.
As per the American Heart Association, an average American intakes about 22 teaspoons of added sugar daily, when the recommended limit is no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar for women and 9 teaspoons for men.
Studies suggest that eating sugar in the short term may contribute to issues like acne, weight gain, and tiredness, whereas excessive amounts of it in the long term can invite several chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and heart diseases, to your door.
Here is the list of 5 ways overconsuming sugar sabotages your health.
1- Weight Gain:
Excessive consumption of sugar can disrupt weight-regulating hormones such as leptin, which signals fullness to the brain.
As per a 2008 animal study, a diet high in sugar can cause leptin resistance, making it difficult for the brain to recognize when you’re full. However, this has not yet been confirmed in humans.
2- Acne and Aging:
In a 2019 study, it was found that excessive consumption of sugar may increase insulin-like growth factors, androgens, and sebum, all of which eventually contribute to acne.
Meanwhile, some studies conclude that sugary drinks may add years to your biological age, making you look older than you actually are.
3- High Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases:
Researchers in a 2011 study found a direct relation between sugary beverages and high B.P.
In another study of over 25,877 adults, it was discovered that those who intake more sugar develop a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases, increasing the risk of stroke.
4- Diabetes and Insulin Resistance:
In an article published in PLOS ONE in 2013, researchers indicated that diets high in sugar may cause insulin resistance and obesity, which eventually lead to developing type 2 diabetes.
5- Mood Swings and Lower Energy Levels:
Feeling down? Sugar might be the culprit. Several studies show that those who consume over 66 grams of added sugar daily have 23% more chances to experience anxiety and depression, causing excessive mood swings.
In addition to mood fluctuation, foods containing high amounts of added sugar cause a quick spike in blood sugar and energy, which is, however, short-lived. Without protein, fiber, or fat, these foods lead to a rapid energy crash, resulting in major fluctuations in energy levels.