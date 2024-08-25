Entertainment

Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced birth of first child on August 23, 2024

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024
Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues

Stephen Baldwin shared his joy and pride following the birth of his daughter Hailey and Justin Bieber's first child, despite Hailey recently admitting that she's not "super close" with her family anymore.

The Rhode Founder and the Peaches crooner embraced parenthood on August 23 as they welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber.

Following Justin's announcement on Friday that they had welcomed a baby boy called Jack Blues Bieber, Pattie Mallette, 49, the singer's mother, expressed her joy at being a grandma with adorable images on Instagram and X, which Baldwin shared.

She posted on X with several emoticons depicting crying faces and said, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

In response to her tweet, Baldwin reposted and penned a message back to Mallette and their kids.

Stephen wrote, “Amen,” along with the prayer hands emoji.

He continued, “Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The congratulatory remarks came after Hailey recently acknowledged that she isn't as close to her family as she once was.

She told W Magzine, 'I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life,” ading, “Because I feel like I'm very independent.”

The model continued, “I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Entertainment News

BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name
Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance
Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou
Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message
Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record
Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms
Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet
Justin Bieber, Hailey's family pour in heartfelt wishes on baby Jack's arrival
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sizzle with PDA at Taylor Swift’s mansion
Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India
Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE
Jenna Ortega ‘hates AI’ after ‘terrifying’ experience on social media