Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues

Stephen Baldwin shared his joy and pride following the birth of his daughter Hailey and Justin Bieber's first child, despite Hailey recently admitting that she's not "super close" with her family anymore.
The Rhode Founder and the Peaches crooner embraced parenthood on August 23 as they welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber.
Following Justin's announcement on Friday that they had welcomed a baby boy called Jack Blues Bieber, Pattie Mallette, 49, the singer's mother, expressed her joy at being a grandma with adorable images on Instagram and X, which Baldwin shared.
She posted on X with several emoticons depicting crying faces and said, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”
In response to her tweet, Baldwin reposted and penned a message back to Mallette and their kids.
Stephen wrote, “Amen,” along with the prayer hands emoji.
He continued, “Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”
The congratulatory remarks came after Hailey recently acknowledged that she isn't as close to her family as she once was.
She told W Magzine, 'I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life,” ading, “Because I feel like I'm very independent.”
The model continued, “I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”