Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict

Israel's cabinet approved an additional 3.4 billion shekels ($923 million) on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Israel's cabinet approved an additional 3.4 billion shekels ($923 million) on Sunday, for the 2024 budget to assist evacuees through the end of the year.

As per Reuters, thousands of Israelis from the northern regions have been relocated to hotels because of ongoing rocket attacks by Hezbollah since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7.

This also includes people from Gaza border areas, referred to as "conflict zones."

The Israeli shekel is the currency of Israel and is also used as legal tender in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the ministry added that 525 million shekels of the new budget are repurposed from earlier spending cuts, and 200 million shekels will be used to support army reservists.

They are working to get these budget changes approved by parliament quickly.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted that this additional funding will not increase the budget deficit, which is expected to meet the 2024 target of 6.6% of GDP.

The deficit had reached 8.1% of GDP in July due to higher military spending.

