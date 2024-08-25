Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz has revealed her excitement for a potential third season of Big Little Lies, sharing in an exclusive interview that she’s eagerly "waiting by the phone" for the script to be completed.
The Big Little Lies actor, Nicole Kidman, who plays Bonnie Carlson in the HBO drama series Blink Twice, told PEOPLE that she has been waiting, "like everybody else," to find out what's next for her character.
The costar has hinted that the show would return in 2023 for another season.
Kravitz, 35, acknowledged that she knows "nothing" about season 3 but that she's "excited to do it," saying, "I'm waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that's happening... waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done."
The Batman star is now preoccupied with promoting her directorial debut, the psychological thriller Blink Twice, which stars Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, Simon Rex, fiancé Channing Tatum, and Naomi Ackie.
Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, who costarred with her in Big Little Lies, showed up to support her on August 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice.
Kravitz describes Dern,57, and Witherspoon, 48, as "so cool."