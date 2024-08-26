Ananya Panday steps out with her BAEs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor for dinner

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor served friendship goals over the weekend.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress chilled with her BAEs on Sunday night. Agastya Nanda, Suhana's Archies co-star also joined the girl squad.
In an Instagram video, Ananya was spotted exiting a restaurant in Bandra wearing a black flowy dress.
While Shah Rukh Khan's beloved daughter rocked a black bodycon dress, the beautiful Shanaya added a contrast with white shirt and light blue jeans.
On the other hand, Agastya looked oh-so-cool in formals for the night.
To note, the trio came down the steps and boarded their swanky vehicle together. The Gehriayaan starlet sat on the passenger seat and the other two ladies sat at the back.
For the unversed, Ananya's besties often turn cheerleaders for her.
On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for a mega-project Call Me Bae, the trailer of which was unveiled on YouTube.
This marks Ananya Panday's debut in the OTT world.