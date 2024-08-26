Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk

Kiara Advani and her husband Sidharth Malhotra stepped out for a family dinner on Sunday night.
In several videos, the actor couple were spotted walking out of the restaurant holding hands.
The Kabir Singh star looked drop dead gorgeous in a mini dress while the Yodha star chose to wear a black shirt and pants.
Sid in the next video asked Kiara's father if he could drive the car. Later sharing his thoughtful side, the actor offered to drive himself and this gesture alone prompted fans to react positively, calling him a cute and responsible son-in-law.
Seemingly, Kiara proved she is totally unfazed by her husband's flirtatious ramp walk with a model as they walked arm-in-arm.
Both exuded couple goals and instilled in the power of trust in marriage.
For the unversed, the famous Shershaah couple got married on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly in talks for a role in Race 4 while his wife Kiara Advani too has a slew of other projects in the pipeline.