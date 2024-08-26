Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries

Sabrina Carpenter is dishing out the inside scoop on the hottest questions with flair!
On Sunday, August 25, the leading music app, Spotify, shared an exciting video on Instagram that featured the Espresso hitmaker unveiling the juiciest details on the hot topics about her latest album in an Instagram Q&A session.
“Hi. I’m Sabrina Carpenter, and I’m going to be answering some questions from Instagram with Spotify,” said the singer before kicking off the session.
The first question asked the Prfct singer, “When did you know this album was finished?” to which Carpenter noted that after writing the last song for the album, she felt it completed the project and marked a significant milestone in her life.
Next in the session was a question that asked, “What surprised you the most during your recording process?” To which Carpenter explained how her vocal range was tested due to “doing so many harmonies stacks” in the sessions.
“Is Juno based on the film?” was the next most-asked question, and the Please Please Please singer clarified that she didn’t refer to “Mount Juneau,” but instead, “it’s the pregnant one.”
These questions were followed by another one that asked the singer how she felt like transitioning from Emails I Can’t Send to Short n’ Sweet, and Carpenter thinks that it was the “most effortless transition.”
The Nonsense singer also revealed that “Dumb and Poetic” feels like her “most personal song” when asked which track resonates with her the most.
After addressing all other queries, Carpenter left one mysterious question unanswered, sparking curiosity among fans about what it might be.
“Wow! Wait! What was the last one? Hello!” asked a fan.
Another commented, “Feeling a little salt-burned by her not answering that last question.”