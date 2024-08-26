Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success

Rajkummar Rao is currently riding high on the success of his horror-comedy Stree 2 as it crosses ₹500 crore worldwide.
In a new interview with News18, the Mr and Mrs Mahi actor opened up about Stree 2's box office success saying he did not expect it to do well at the box office.
He said, "We were sure that the film (Stree 2) would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There’s a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations."
Further adding, "We are glad and super elated. There’s a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film.”
"There’s a lot of gratitude. God has been really kind. I have got a lot of love from the audience and they have accepted me for who I am. I have come from nowhere. I come from a very humble beginning. I didn’t grow up with money around me. I am one of their [audience’s] own. A lot of messages I get say that it feels like a personal victory, which is overwhelming," he added.
During the same chat he also spilled the beans about his theatre days in Delhi.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to Stree brings back the original cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.