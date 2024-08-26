Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hit major snag in future tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly face two significant hurdle to royal-style travel.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just gotten back form a four-day trip to Colombia, which people thought was a DIY royal tour since it had all the hallmarks of an official royal visit.
During the tour, the royal couple visited schools, enjoyed musical performances, spoke at forums and Invictus Games Columbia team.
A royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told Mirror, "The Sussexes' recent visit to Columbia confirmed what we already knew - Harry is most comfortable doing what he was trained for from birth: glad-handing, gushing, ribbon-cutting, dancing, and even trying his hand Spanish.”
“Dubbed the DIY royal tour, the Sussexes have found their sweet spot visiting countries (Colombia, Nigeria) in need of an international uptick.So far so good. But let's not pretend that this is easy work. Meghan wriggled in and out of eleven designer outfits in four days,” she explained.
The expert warned the couple that “without support from the British monarchy” such trips will become “time-consuming and expensive.”
Harry and Meghan were the guests of Columbia's Vice President.